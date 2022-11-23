Not Available

Shot in Norway and Palestine, The Goodness Regime investigates the foundations of the ideology and the representation of a country adopting the most corporate gimmicks to brand itself as a peace-making nation. Deconstructing the arcanes of the Oslo Accords and unveiling the process of a national myth construction, the film looks at the political stages, the roles and the scenes through the very empirical spectrum of theatre, combining children's performances with archive sound recordings from diplomatic speeches.