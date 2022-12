Not Available

This deaf-and-dumb young man who is called ‘the Goose’ by his scoffing acquaintances makes the most psychedelic of journeys by fax machine. Like a goose leaving for the sun in the winter, this anti-hero is looking for somewhere else to find his own voice. Absurdist drama that makes eager use of stop-motion carpet figures, silent-film references, computer animation, video and arcade games.