The Goose Goes South

Not Available

The geese are flying south all except for the runty one that's the focus of this cartoon. He tries hitchhiking, but since nobody picks him up (though one car stops and gives him a double-talk explanation), he walks. This gives us the chance to see a number of regional gags: a hillbilly father tells his son to work, and the son asks why?; the long arm of the law (literally) goes after a moonshiner; the goose eats a watermelon, and is chased off by the farmer; two Southern gentlemen cordially tilt the pinball table. Meanwhile, the doubletalking car stops a few more times, the last of them on a dock; it drives off the dock, and the goose says he can't rescue the driver, complete with the same kind of double-talk explanation.