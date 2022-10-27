1965

The Gorgon

  • Horror
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 16th, 1965

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

In the early 20th century a village experienced a series of inexplicable murders. All the victims were young men who had been to stone. The perpetrator of these deaths was a being so repulsive that she transformed the onlooker using the power of her deadly stare. Much of the time the creature took the form of a beautiful and seductive woman, but during periods of the full moon she becomes a living horror, vicious and deadly. A professor has come to investigate the deaths, bringing with him his beautiful assistant whose knowledge of the Gorgon is more intimate than anyone would ever realise.

Cast

Peter CushingDr. Namaroff
Barbara ShelleyCarla Hoffman
Michael GoodliffeProfessor Jules Heitz
Patrick TroughtonInspector Kanof
Joseph O'ConorCoroner
Prudence HymanThe Gorgon

