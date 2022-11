Not Available

“Each vase has a story to tell, if only you have the eyes to read it.” In this charming silent film, a drawing student’s daydream at The Metropolitan Museum of Art brings the ancient Greek myth of Perseus to life. Embark on a classic journey filled with strange encounters, from the mysterious old women who share a single eye to the enchanting nymphs of the western sea. And of course, don’t miss the dramatic showdown with Medusa.