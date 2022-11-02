The Gospel Live Concert

Not Available

Live from Atlanta, Georgia! This inspirational event will bring you to your feet! THE GOSPEL LIVE features unforgettable performances and backstage interviews by gospel superstars Mary Mary, Kelly Price, KiKi Sheard, Micah Stampley, Martha Munizzi, GRAMMY Award nominated Deitrick Haddon, two time GRAMMY Award winner Hezekiah Walker and more! Hosted by funny man Anthony Anderson (BARBERSHOP, HUSTLE & FLOW) and featuring the red carpet arrivals and interviews with the stars of the feature film THE GOSPEL.