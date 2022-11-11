Not Available

THE GOSPEL OF LUKE, more than any other, fits the category of ancient biography. Luke, as "narrator" of events, sees Jesus as the "Savior" of all people, always on the side of the needy and the deprived. Narrated in the NIV by British actor Richard E. Grant and in the KJV by Sir Derek Jacobi, this epic production featuring specially constructed sets and the authentic countryside of Morocco has been critically acclaimed by leading religious scholars as a unique and highly authentic telling of the Jesus story.