In another world, another dimension beyond our imagination lives The Gothfather and his underdogs, the two beautiful girls Marie and Sofie. The Gothfather controls everything from blood deliveries to holy water. But his rival Lord Emo is tired of this and wants to take over and plans to murder The Gothfather. To stop this his underdogs must go on a quest through the Underworld where they will meet a gigantic pig, encounter old computer games from the 80's, interact with vampires and a big breasted girl with a drilling machine.