In times of economic and environmental uncertainty, the American Dream is quickly fading into the background and being replaced by a world of wage slaves with a glib future. People who feel trapped inside a cubicle are asking themselves: "30 years from now, will I regret how I lived my life?" In The Graceful Descent, American journalist Katie Young's answer was, "yes." Katie sets off on a journey to define the broadly used term: sustainability.