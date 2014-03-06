The Grand Budapest Hotel tells of a legendary concierge at a famous European hotel between the wars and his friendship with a young employee who becomes his trusted protégé. The story involves the theft and recovery of a priceless Renaissance painting, the battle for an enormous family fortune and the slow and then sudden upheavals that transformed Europe during the first half of the 20th century.
|Tony Revolori
|Young Zero Moustafa
|F. Murray Abraham
|Old Zero Moustafa
|Mathieu Amalric
|Serge X.
|Adrien Brody
|Dmitri Desgoffe-und-Taxis
|Willem Dafoe
|J.G. Jopling
|Jeff Goldblum
|Deputy Vilmos Kovacs
