The Grand Canyon

    Grand Canyon offers some of the most breathtaking vistas in the world, but did the tiny Colorado River really carve this massive feature? Evolutionary thinking about Grand Canyon requires the passage of millions of years. Dr. Andrew Snelling uses diagrams, beautiful photographs of the canyon, and first-hand knowledge to dismantle this story. Then, using the biblical Flood as his starting point, Dr. Snelling shows how Grand Canyon bears testimony to rapid erosion as a result of the waters left behind by the global Flood.

