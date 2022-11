Not Available

Peggy is a gangster's moll from New Jersey, living a pampered life in Manhattan with three French maids. Blue bloods from England have invited her to tea this afternoon; she's looking forward to her initiation into high society. She takes a Rolls to a club where she's greeted by a team of fakers who plan to sell her a membership in an exclusive but fictive club - for $25,000. As Peggy tries to be refined, will the grifters succeed in the con?