The Grand Duchess and the Waiter

Albert Durant, a young millionaire, poses as a waiter in order to woo an exiled Grand Duchess, who does not object since she knows who he is and he doesn't know she knows. And his money will save her from having to be the proprietress of a low-rent tea shop.
|Adolphe Menjou
|Albert Durant
|Florence Vidor
|The Grand Duchess Zenia
|Lawrence Grant
|The Grand Duke Peter
|George Beranger
|The Grand Duke Paul
|Dot Farley
|The Countess Prascovia Avaloff
|Brandon Hurst
|Matard - Hotel Manager
