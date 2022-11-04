1926

The Grand Duchess and the Waiter

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 20th, 1926

Studio

Not Available

Albert Durant, a young millionaire, poses as a waiter in order to woo an exiled Grand Duchess, who does not object since she knows who he is and he doesn't know she knows. And his money will save her from having to be the proprietress of a low-rent tea shop.

Cast

Adolphe MenjouAlbert Durant
Florence VidorThe Grand Duchess Zenia
Lawrence GrantThe Grand Duke Peter
George BerangerThe Grand Duke Paul
Dot FarleyThe Countess Prascovia Avaloff
Brandon HurstMatard - Hotel Manager

View Full Cast >

Images