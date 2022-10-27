Not Available

The Grand Heist

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Next Entertainment World

The story takes place in the late 18th century of Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), during the last years of King Yeongjo’s reign. Ice is a commodity more valuable than gold. Blocks of it are harvested from frozen rivers in winter, put in royal storage and distributed or sold throughout the year for general consumption. When corrupt officials conspire to form a monopoly and fix its price, a gang of 11 professionals is formed to stop the scheme — and to do that they must make all the royal ice blocks in five storage rooms disappear for a night.

Cast

Oh Ji-hoBaek Dong-su
Min Hyo-rinBaek Su-ryeon
Sung Dong-ilJang Su-gyun
Shin Jung-KeunSeok Dae-hyeon
Ko Chang-seokHong Seok-chang
Song Jong-hoKim Jae-joon

