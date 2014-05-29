2014

The Grand Seduction

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 29th, 2014

Studio

Morag Loves Company

The tiny Newfoundland outport of Tickle Head is set for financial salvation if they can secure a petrochemical plant. Their odds are slim, as a town doctor is needed to land the contract. When one candidate, Dr. Paul Lewis, lands in their lap, the town rallies to seduce him to stay beyond his one-month trial. Paul’s fondness for the village grows as the month passes — though he’s clueless to the fact that everything he has grown to love is an elaborate web of lies.

Cast

Brendan GleesonMurray French
Taylor KitschDr. Lewis
Gordon PinsentSimon
Liane BalabanKathleen
Mark CritchHenry Tilley
Peter KeleghanTrip Anderson

