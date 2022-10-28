Not Available

The Grandfather of All Treaties

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In this superbly crafted documentary, Maracle tells the story of the Two Row Wampum, considered to be the most important diplomatic instrument in Mohawk (Haudenosaunee) history recognizing the co-existence between First Nations and settlers’ sovereignty and ecological stewardship. Four hundred years later, however, this treaty – among many others – has not been honoured and a strong Indigenous mobilization is rising across North America in reaction. Maracle’s formidable documentary revisits this agreement and examines the Indigenous response to this broken agreement.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images