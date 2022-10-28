The Grandfather of All Treaties

Not Available

In this superbly crafted documentary, Maracle tells the story of the Two Row Wampum, considered to be the most important diplomatic instrument in Mohawk (Haudenosaunee) history recognizing the co-existence between First Nations and settlers’ sovereignty and ecological stewardship. Four hundred years later, however, this treaty – among many others – has not been honoured and a strong Indigenous mobilization is rising across North America in reaction. Maracle’s formidable documentary revisits this agreement and examines the Indigenous response to this broken agreement.