2013

The Grandmaster

  • Action
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 29th, 2013

Studio

Sil-Metropole Organisation Ltd.

Ip Man's peaceful life in Foshan changes after Gong Yutian seeks an heir for his family in Southern China. Ip Man then meets Gong Er who challenges him for the sake of regaining her family's honor. After the Second Sino-Japanese War, Ip Man moves to Hong Kong and struggles to provide for his family. In the mean time, Gong Er chooses the path of vengeance after her father was killed by Ma San.

Cast

Tony Leung Chiu-WaiIp Man
Zhang ZiyiGong Ruomei/Gong Er
Song Hye-KyoZhang Yongcheng
Chang ChenYi Xian Tian/Razor
Xiao Shen-YangSan Jiang Shui
Zhao BenshanDing Lianshan

View Full Cast >

Images