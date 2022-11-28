The Grandmaster & The Dragon

Not Available

36 years after the world lost the incomparable icon, Bruce Lee, his early friend and martial arts training partner, William Cheung, recorded his thoughts and fond reflections on the man he knew as 'Little Dragon'. Born in the same year as Bruce, by 1958 Grandmaster Cheung was spending his weekends training with and coaching Bruce Lee in preparation for his upcoming bouts in Western boxing. Today, Grandmaster Cheung teaches thousands of kung fu students in the same art that Bruce Lee began. This is his story of Bruce Lee.