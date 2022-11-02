The Grange Fair: An American Tradition

Not Available

This narrative, character based film chronicles a vanishing piece of Americana, the last remaining agricultural encampment fair in the country, and the families who spend months preparing for this unique rural phenomena. Now in its 131st year, the week-long Centre County Grange Fair in Pennsylvania boasts a small city of almost a thousand residential tents. This is a highly-narrative story, presented without voice-over and driven entirely by the passionate words of those involved. It is a story of triumph, sibling rivalry, unrequited love, loss, family, and tradition. The film follows eight individual characters throughout the year leading up to the fair, and then presents their dramatic tales as their paths cross at the event itself.