The Grapes of Joy

Not Available

Haruna travels to Okayama, where her grandmother asks her to bring some Alexandria grapes as a present. Haruna loses her wallet and only manages to buy two “Riku no Hoju”. On her return to Hokkaido, she goes to look for a job at Minamoto Kitchoan, the company that produces the grapes her grandmother likes. She gets the job and is assigned to the vineyards. There, she meets Yashiki Tatsuya, who teaches her all the details of grape growing. Later, Haruna’s sister asks her to return to Hokkaido. But the floods bury the vineyards under the mud, and Haruna decides to stay and save them.