The Grave Caller

Successful teen novelist Sam Tabot is traveling with his wife Veronica to Alderson West Virginia in hopes of unearthing some valuable history he hopes to find at his families cabin. Quickly finding his uncle Samuel Talbot's diary, Sam begins to piece together a macabre history of violence and carnage that lead him to understand truths in his life. Sam begins adding it all together, and just as quickly begins being visited by the same demons who first visited his uncle Samuel. Before Sam can put it all together, he commits the same errors that his uncovering with the same dire consequences.