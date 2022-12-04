The Gravity of Acting

Not Available

A theater actor, Sung Hyun, has worked for the same play for the last 10 years without dream nor passion. His old friend Gwang Sik who left the theater to pursue a film actor’s career offers Sung Hyun a chance to play a main character’s role in a feature film. It is the film directed by Jin Gun who brought him fame as a movie star. When Sung Hyun decides to take a challenge for the role with a hope to get his life out of misery, his long-time, deadly rival Tae Seok comes back to his life.