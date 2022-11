Not Available

Dr. Kim Tam-gu is experimenting on fruit flies in the research lab of the Korea Research Center of Bioscience and Biotechnology. He is developing a substance that can dramatically increase activity in brain cells. After a series of failures, one fruit fly finally has a huge reaction. Its intellectual abilities have exploded, enabling it to speak! After 60 days, we're learning about the life of the great fruit fly through Dr. Kim's interview.