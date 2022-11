Not Available

Without Fleischer Studios, there would be no Popeye the Sailor Man. In the 1930s, brothers Max and Dave Fleischer gave Disney a run for its money with cartoons featuring the old salt, Betty Boop, Superman and more. This collection of classics contains some of the inventive studio's earliest creations -- including Koko the Clown and shorts from the Out of the Inkwell series -- plus later works such as Gabby.