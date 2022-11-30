The Great Beast of Mountains and Seas

Not Available

On the way to Xianyou Grandmaster Hunyuan found himself in the Spider Forest and was accidentally swallowed by the thousand-year spider spirit. His disciple Lu Xiaodao killed the spirit but spider's venom penetrated the Hunyuan's body and transformed it in the same spider color. In order to solve this problem the Grandmaser and two his disciples were instructed by the Deer Tong Fairy (Lutong Fairy) to go to Nine Immortals Mountain (Lingxiao Valley of Jiuxian Mountain) in search of the Crescent Lake. On the way, they started a series of ridiculous stories with a group of monsters.