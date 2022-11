1998

After buying the vacant Peking Restaurant, Yang Han-Kook vows to restore it to its former glory by putting the eatery's famed Jajang (Spicy Sauce) noodles back on the menu. The only trick now is finding someone who remembers how to make them. Hiring back the restaurant's original employees, the idealistic young entrepreneur sets out to revive a taste of tradition in an era of modern shortcuts. Goo Shin, Se-bin Myeong and Woong-in Jeong star.