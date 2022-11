Not Available

EUROPE - The Grand Tour! It is the dream of travelers the world over, a chance to see the sights we all know best: London, Paris, Rome, Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, the Colosseum and more. So come along and experience the grandeur as Europe comes alive through its incomparible history, the hum of its traffic, the rattle of trams, and the noisy chatter of its cafes.