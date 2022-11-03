Not Available

The Great Dan Patch

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

W.R. Frank Productions

David Palmer, a young chemist, returns to his father's Indiana farm, to marry a local school teacher, Ruth Treadwell. David meets again his father's horse-trainer, Ben Lathrop, whose daughter, Cissy, has left high school to help her father. Palmer marries and becomes wealthy through an invention, and is able to indulge his socially-ambitious wife. His father dies and Palmer returns to Indiana, where his interest in harness-racing is rekindled, as is his interest in Cissy Lathrop.

Cast

Dennis O'KeefeDavid Palmer
Gail RussellCissy Lathrop
Ruth WarrickRuth Treadwell
Charlotte GreenwoodAunt Netty
Henry HullDan Palmer
John HoytBen Lathrop

