The Great Debate ’08: Sammartino & Race

    Without question, at one time the two most powerful names in pro wrestling were Race and Sammartino. Each represented the two most respected titles in the wrestling world, in the two biggest federations in the wrestling world. Now, the two men exchange ideas in a debate style setting. For the first time anywhere, Harley Race’s and Bruno Sammartino’s wrestling philosophies are laid bare, beside each others. Topics include: RIBS. CHAMPIONS. HEELS. BABYFACES. REFEREES. PROMOTERS. NEW YORK. ST LOUIS. FLAIR. BOXERS. SQUASHES. ANNOUNCERS. REALISM. AMATEURS.

