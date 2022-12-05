The Great Dream of Liaozhai

Not Available

The film is adapted from the story of the second volume of "Strange Tales from a Lonely Studio" and "Ying Ning", which presents a stylish expression of the classic ghost legend. It tells the story of the demon-busting magician Prince Hsu (Huang Youtian) and Tang Wen (Li Xinze) who are entrusted with the task of creating a "Demon Suppressing Divine Weapon". In the process of tracking down the whereabouts of Gan Tie hammer, Prince Fu and Tang Wen discover Ying Ning's secret and start a fantasy love affair.......