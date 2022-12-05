Not Available

The Great Dream of Liaozhai

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The film is adapted from the story of the second volume of "Strange Tales from a Lonely Studio" and "Ying Ning", which presents a stylish expression of the classic ghost legend. It tells the story of the demon-busting magician Prince Hsu (Huang Youtian) and Tang Wen (Li Xinze) who are entrusted with the task of creating a "Demon Suppressing Divine Weapon". In the process of tracking down the whereabouts of Gan Tie hammer, Prince Fu and Tang Wen discover Ying Ning's secret and start a fantasy love affair.......

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images