Not Available

On the Tomb Sweeping Day, in 1987, a film crew set out for the monument of the Tangshan earthquake to shoot a memorial ceremony for the victims of the earthquake. This marked the beginning of the documentary film "The Great Earthquake." The artists, like Shaman sorcerers, were capable of foreseeing that, what had been dormant in the universe was to be awoken. And the rock and roll music on the Great Wall that night became a coming-of-age ceremony for the youths that were present and some even called it the "Chinese Woodstock."