The Great Egyptians: Ramses The Great

This video is part of the Egyptology series produced by The Learning Channel, with Egyptologist and host Bob Brier leading the viewer on a trip through time to learn of the land's most famous rulers. In this episode, the subject is the pharaoh Ramses, who would be known, if nothing else, for his longevity; Ramses ruled Egypt for 67 years. But he did much more than sit on the throne for more than six decades and produce over 200 children. Some of Egypt's greatest architectural achievements were the vision of Ramses. He was a renowned warrior, exemplified by his defeat of the superior Hittite forces at Kadesh. But there is one defeat for which he is remembered. The video looks at the historical and archeological evidence that Ramses lost his battle with Moses, led by the God of the Israelites