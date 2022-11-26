Not Available

The son of a Swedish man murdered in Germany decides he must find out everything about what happened. Being confronted with the cruel elements of the crime, the next big shock comes when the son meets the press and his father's neighbors: Can the murder be explained by the victim's unconventional lifestyle? The Great Liberty (Den Stora Friheten) is a visually poetic film about love and about to accept what's different. It's a son's quest to understand his father and at the same time restore his name - beyond gossip, tabloid journalism and piles of police reports.