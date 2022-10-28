The Great Man

Not Available

Posted to Afghanistan for six months, legionaries Markov and Hamilton are ambushed during an mission not authorized by their superiors. Markov saves Hamilton, seriously wounded by rebel gunfire, but leaves the Legion without honors. Back in Paris, Hamilton, convalescent, wishes to remain Legionary, while Markov, now civil and undocumented, is trying to cope with his son Khadji. Hamilton lends his identity to his Chechen friend, so he could work legally. But one day, Markov disappears, leaving Hamilton Khadji disoriented and alone in the world.