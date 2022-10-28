Not Available

The Great Man

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Les Films Hatari

Posted to Afghanistan for six months, legionaries Markov and Hamilton are ambushed during an mission not authorized by their superiors. Markov saves Hamilton, seriously wounded by rebel gunfire, but leaves the Legion without honors. Back in Paris, Hamilton, convalescent, wishes to remain Legionary, while Markov, now civil and undocumented, is trying to cope with his son Khadji. Hamilton lends his identity to his Chechen friend, so he could work legally. But one day, Markov disappears, leaving Hamilton Khadji disoriented and alone in the world.

Cast

Jérémie RenierHamilton / Michaël Hernandez
Surho SugaipovMarkov / Murad Masaev

