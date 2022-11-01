Not Available

The Great Manhunt

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Visiting in England, famed American surgeon Doctor John Marlowe is decoyed to a middle European country, and discovers the operation he is to perform is on the Vosnian dictator. When the latter dies, he is replaced by a look-alike, but Marlowe is the object of a shoot-to-kill, vicious pursuit by the secret police of Vosnia since it is vital to Vosnia that the dictator's death does not become known. Fleeing, he seeks help from an English-speaking actress, Lisa Robinson, and the two are harried across the countryside before being captured.

Cast

Glynis JohnsLisa Robinson
Jack HawkinsColonel Galcon
Herbert LomKarl Theodor
Walter RillaGeneral Niva
Karel StepanekDr. Revo
Carl JaffeJanovic Prada

