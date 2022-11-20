The Great Outdoors 2006: Industrial Strength

Not Available

This year's movie Industrial Strength is about teamwork. It's those behind the glory that tell the story of what it takes to compete. The crew again adapts a classic sports-journalism style. We mic the tire guys, engine guys, suspension technicians, mechanics and team managers who are the strength behind riders such as Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto and Davi Millsaps. Often overlooked, they are the integral piece behind the makings of a champion. A focus on each team is the framework for this year's movie. Nine teams are highlighted and their stories inter-woven in a sixty minute saga. Of course there is no shortage of high-speed action and slo-mo cinematography that has been the trademark of the TGO series. This ever-evolving series continues to deliver a fly-on-the wall perspective of what goes on before, during and after the motos.