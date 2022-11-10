1988

The Great Outdoors

  • Comedy

Release Date

June 16th, 1988

Studio

Universal Pictures

It's vacation time for outdoorsy Chicago man Chet Ripley, along with his wife, Connie, and their two kids, Buck and Ben. But a serene weekend of fishing at a Wisconsin lakeside cabin gets crashed by Connie's obnoxious brother-in-law, Roman Craig, his wife, Kate, and the couple's two daughters. As the excursion wears on, the Ripleys find themselves at odds with the stuffy Craig family.

Cast

John CandyChet Ripley
Dan AykroydRoman Craig
Annette BeningKate Craig
Stephanie FaracyConnie Ripley
Chris YoungBuck Ripley
Ian GiattiBen Ripley

