The Great Outdoors: Man the Machine

The 2009 Champion Chad Reed has gone through many changes personally and professionally this season. When you are on top of the world there is only one way to go, Chad is challenged in 2010 to stay on top. Ryan Dungey was the 250 National Champion last year. The kid from Minnesota is simply on a roll. Since his 250 Championship, he and his Factory Suzuki have won both the 2009 MXoN and the 2010 450 SX Championship. Ryan continues on through the 2010 Outdoor season as a seemingly unstoppable force. The rest of the cast consists of the family man Andrew Short, Kiwi journeyman Ben Townley, and rookie to the 450 class, Aussie Brett Metcalfe. These 4 racers battle all season long to maintain their reputation and keep their careers intact. Geico Powersports has been gunning for Pro Circuit's top spot for the last few years. The four man team consists of the eccentric Blake Wharton, the injury plagued Trey Canard, and the prodigy son of Mountain Bike icon John Tomac, Eli Tomac.