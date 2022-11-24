The Great Pilgrim

Not Available

For most Chinese, the name "Xuan Zang" is very strange. People are familiar with the Tang monk in "Journey to the West". "Journey to the West" is a classic in the history of Chinese literature, and its power is beyond doubt. Since the creation of "Journey to the West" by Wu Chengen in the Ming Dynasty, a soft and weak Tang monk image has been deeply etched in the hearts of Chinese people. When people talked about Sun Wukong, Xuan Zang's prototype was distorted and misunderstood. For centuries, the real Xuanzang went farther and farther away from the sight of the Chinese, leaving only a blurred silhouette.