The Great Planes looks at some of the most important aircraft collections in the world – from the Shuttleworth Collection and its antique aeroplanes to the USAF Museum in Dayton Ohio and the mighty XB 70 Valkyrie. More than thirty aircraft types are featured; from great piston engined bombers like the Wellington and Halifax to obscure research aircraft like the Bristol 188, the North American X-15 and the Fairey Delta II. Also a look inside the hangar at Paine Field Seattle and the replica Messerschmitt 262s now flying in both the USA and Germany, filmed against the snow capped mountains of Washington State