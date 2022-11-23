Not Available

In 2002, 30 young people gave up their jobs, homes and relationships to take part in what they believed was a new TV reality game show with the chance to win £100,000. The Great Reality TV Swindle examines how their dreams of fame and fortune disappeared as the project descended into farce. For those who were selected, it seemed to be the chance of a lifetime. But when the contestants arrived to meet charismatic producer Nik Russian they soon realised there was something seriously wrong. There was no broadcaster, no prize money and no show. The Great Reality TV Swindle features exclusive footage of the faked reality show as it unravelled over the course of a week. It looks at what drove the contestants to chase fame and the price they were forced to pay, and follows some as they track down the man they hold responsible to demand an explanation