The Great Santa Claus Switch

On December 20, 1970, Jim Henson, Art Carney and Ed Sullivan came together for a special Christmas show. Santa Claus (Art Carney) and his elves are ready to deliver presents to children everywhere... But, Cosmo Scam (also Carney) has hatched a plan to kidnap Santa and take his place! One by one, Cosmo abducts Santa's elves and replaces them with his evil henchmen. Can Fred the Elf (Jim Henson) save Christmas before Cosmo burglarizes the world? And will Thig and Thog (Frank Oz and Jerry Nelson), Lothar (Henson) and the Frackles ever find the Christmas spirit? Featuring original songs by Joe Raposo (Sesame Street), this early Jim Henson Muppet special introduced monsters who appear in Muppet productions to this day, like Thog, the Frackles, and the puppet that became Gonzo.