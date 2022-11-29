Not Available

This film is the story of several civic and individual initiatives which consists of collecting waste, at sea and on land, to preserve the environment. We start by portraying these committed characters with the personal initiative of Emmanuel Laurin, "The Great Saphir", who combines athletic achievement and environmental protection. During almost 14 days, between May 25 and June 8 in 2017, Manu swam 120 km of coastline while collecting macro-waste to raise public awareness of the critical state of pollution in the Mediterranean Sea. This film is a reflection of the evolution of environmental activism: after the denunciation, these new whistleblowers adopt a positive approach and take action. They prove to us every day that we are all able to do that.