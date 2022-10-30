1976

The Great Scout & Cathouse Thursday

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Western

Release Date

June 22nd, 1976

Studio

American International Pictures

Sam Longwood, a frontiersman who has seen better days, spies the gold-mine partner, Jack Colby, who ran off with all the gold from a mine they were prospecting fifteen years earlier. He tells his other partners from that time, Joe Knox and Billy, and they confront Colby demanding not only the thousand dollars he took but an addition fifty-nine thousand for their trouble. After being thwarted in this attempt, they, and a would-be whore named Thursday, hatch a plan to kidnap Colby's wife, Nancy Sue, who is coincidently Sam's old flame, but find that Nancy Sue is not the sweet girl that Sam remembers.

Cast

Oliver ReedJoe Knox
Robert CulpJack Colby
Kay LenzThursday
Elizabeth AshleyNancy Sue
Sylvia MilesMike
Strother MartinBilly

