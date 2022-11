Not Available

Take a step back in history and relive the terror of spotting a skull-and-crossbones flag with this fascinating look at the treacherous pirate ships that haunted the high seas in the late 17th and early 18th centuries. Sneaky, speedy and deathly dangerous, these vessels ruined the careers and lives of many law-abiding sailors. The renegades who manned them lived outside the law, thriving on the adventure and rebellion of the pirate lifestyle.