The Great Trans-American Train Ride

Not Available

A spectacular coast-to-coast journey aboard three of America's greatest passenger trains, The Broadway Limited, The California Zephyr, and the Desert Wind. Plus cities and scenery! All aboard! Join Doug Jones, America's premier travelogue producer, for a romantic coast-to-coast adventure aboard three of America's greatest trains. You'll depart New York City's Pennsylvania Station aboard the fabled Broadway Limited heading to Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and points beyond. At Chicago's Union Station, the legendary California Zephyr with its hi-level Superliner sleepers will depart west, rolling across the prairies, through Denver and into the heart of the breathtaking Rocky Mountain range. At Salt Lake City the Desert Wind departs out over Utah toward Las Vegas and the California deserts as you make your way to Los Angeles.