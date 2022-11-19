Not Available

We are living at the dawn of a new epoch. Year by year, degree by degree, Earth is growing warmer... a legacy of the Industrial Revolution, population growth, and our addiction to technology, speed and power. Just as other generations spoke of a Great Plague and a Great Depression, our children will be compelled to endure The Great Warming - and find a way to conquer its consequences. Filmed in eight countries on four continents, endorsed by dozens of the world's leading scientists, this is the most factually accurate, visually stunning and wide-ranging production ever mounted about this complex, fascinating subject.