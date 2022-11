Not Available

Woody Woodpecker is having a good time wandering around the County Fair and blowing his bubble gum, and is a big distraction to Buzzy Buzzard's attempts to sell his home-made tonics. Buzzy grabs Woody to demonstrate his wares on him and Woody is not pleased at all with this turn of events. He runs into a magician's tent and uses all the equipment there to make Buzzy's life miserable.