Not Available

Blackie Saunders and his young partner Sandy arrive in Indian Springs where Blackie meets his old friend Jim whom he once rode with on the wrong side of the law. Jim is now the Parson but Blackie still carries the reputation of a killer. When the townspeople decide Blackie is not a fit guardian for the boy, Jim convinces Blackie to leave the boy with him. But just after Blackie leaves town, the express office is robbed and it is assumed Blackie did it.