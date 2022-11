Not Available

A Cantonese tailor by the name of Cheung (Leung Sing Po) crosses swords with a tailor from Northern China, Li Si Bao (Liu Enjia) over issues of a cultural, material, and social nature. The two have neighboring tailor shops, and sparks immediately begin to fly between the two gentlemen. But when Li's family moves into a neighboring apartment of Cheung's - that even shares the same kitchen, living room and bathroom - the battle really begins!